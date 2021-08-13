Two teams per pool moved on to the championship bracket. As the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series comes to an end, here is a look back at the eight U.S. teams that fought for a chance to be named World Champion.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games took place over Thursday and Friday. Due to the publication’s print deadline, those scores were not available in time for print. For a full, up-to-date list of scores and schedules, visit major70worldseries.org.

Branson, 4-0 in pool play

Branson, the local team picked to represent the area in the international tournament, finished pool play 4-0.

Branson played two 7 p.m. primetime games at St. Louis Stadium, the most sought after field at Ballparks of America. Last Friday and Saturday, Branson defeated Middle Atlantic 3-2 and New England 8-5.

Those were the closest games for the hometown team. Branson closed out pool play with two shutouts. It defeated North Dakota 11-0 on a balmy Sunday afternoon and then Virginia 6-0 on Tuesday.

Bracket play started on Wednesday, where Branson got its third straight shutout — an 8-0 win over Southwest.

Hawaii, 4-0 in pool play

Hawaii entered bracket play as the No. 1 seed out of its pool and also the leading scorer of the tournament. The team playing as Hawaii is from the gateway of the islands in Honolulu.

Hawaii dominated its pool, winning its first two games by shutout. Hawaii defeated Missouri 14-0 and New Jersey 6-0. Southeast and Southwest tried to make a dent in Hawaii’s run differential, but an 18-3 win over Southeast and 3-1 win over Southwest secured Hawaii’s spot atop the pool and into the championship bracket.

Hawaii was upset in bracket play on Wednesday, though. Middle Atlantic, the No. 2 seed from a different bracket, defeated Hawaii 5-4.

Kentucky, 3-1 in pool play

As the only not-perfect team through pool play, Kentucky hoped to prove itself in bracket play.

In pool play, it looked like Kentucky would make it through a perfect four games. Kentucky, from the Louisville neighborhood of Okolona, defeated Pacific Northwest and Mississippi by one each in its first two games.

Kentucky then tried to up its run differential score with a dominant 12-2 win over Midwest Plains. New Hampshire took Kentucky’s perfect record away with a 5-2 win, but Kentucky still secured its spot in the championship bracket.

Kentucky returned to its dominating fashion wins with a 7-0 win over Pacific Northwest in the first round of bracket play on Wednesday.

North Carolina, 4-0 in pool play

North Carolina — from West Raleigh — was one of three teams to leave pool play with a perfect record. Though it only had one big win, North Carolina did what it needed to in order to move on to bracket play.

North Carolina started with a 5-2 win over Washington last Friday, and then it rolled that success into Saturday with a huge 15-0 shutout over Arkansas. It rounded out the perfect pool play with a 4-3 win over Ohio Valley and a 3-2 win over Pacific Southwest.

North Carolina again took a big win over Pacific Northwest in the first round of bracket play, defeating North Carolina 6-0.

Middle Atlantic, 2-2 in pool play

Middle Atlantic, a team from East Fishkill, New York, finished second in the same pool as Branson. Two other teams in the five-team pool were 2-2, but Middle Atlantic beat out both North Dakota and New England for the championship bracket spot. Middle Atlantic and New England tied in run differential, but Middle Atlantic allowed only 17 runs compared to New England’s 23.

Middle Atlantic lost 3-2 to Branson on Day 1 of competition. It then defeated Virginia 8-4 and New England 11-7. On Tuesday, North Dakota tried to prevent the New York team from moving on, but a 3-1 loss didn’t prevent Middle Atlantic from moving on.

Middle Atlantic was the No. 2 team coming out of pool play to move on to the quarterfinals. It defeated Hawaii 5-4 on Wednesday to move on.

Pacific Northwest, 3-1 in pool play

Representing the Pacific Northwest is a team from Meridian, Idaho — and its one with a taste for big wins.

Pacific Northwest defeated New Hampshire 7-0, Mississippi 9-3 and Midwest Plains 5-1. It’s only close game was a 3-2 loss to Kentucky in pool play.

Pacific Northwest then suffered a big loss of its own on Wednesday. It lost 6-0 to North Carolina to end its tournament run.

Pacific Southwest, 3-1 in pool play

Pacific Southwest tried for a perfect pool play record, but failed on its final day. A team from Kalaniana'ole, Hawaii, Pacific Southwest defeated Ohio Valley 7-3, Arkansas 10-5 and Washington 9-0 in its first three games.

North Carolina ended the hopes at a perfect record and No. 1 seed with a 3-2 win over Pacific Southwest.

Pacific Southwest’s tournament run then ended with a 7-0 loss to Kentucky on Wednesday.

Southwest, 3-1 in pool play

Southwest won its first three pool play games before falling to Hawaii. Southwest, from Phenix, City, Alabama, defeated Missouri 16-2, New Jersey 5-3, and Southeast 7-3 before falling to Hawaii on Tuesday 3-1.

The three wins with high scoring was enough to secure Southwest with a spot in the championship bracket.

It moved on to play Branson but lost 8-0 on Wednesday to end its tournament run.