SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gavin Brown became the first individual state medalist for Branson in its tennis history.

The senior made it to the state tournament after placing second in the district championship against Caden Lingenfelser of Willard.

In his first match of the state tournament, Brown defeated Poplar Bluff’s Parker Magy 6-2, 6-3 to move on to the quarterfinals.

He then lost to Ian Ding of Thomas Jefferson Independent 6-2, 6-0 and in the consolation bracket and Rafay Cheema of Liberty (Wentzville) 6-1, 6-3 to fall into the seventh place singles match.

He then faced another Gavin, Gavin Nichols of Platte County. The match was close through both regular sets and the tie breaker. Nichols pulled out the 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 win for seventh, and Brown placed eighth.

Branson also had a doubles team qualify in the individual championships. Hayes Stark and Caleb Buxton won their first round match 7-5, 6-4, 10-8 over Liberty (Wentzville) before falling 6-2, 6-2 to Priory in the quarterfinals.

The pair did not medal at the tournament after losing to Grain Valley 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the consolation quarterfinals.

The Pirates are not done with their season, though.

The full squad will return to Cooper Tennis Complex on Friday, May 28, to face Thomas Jefferson Independent.

The Cavaliers will likely be Branson’s toughest opponent yet.

They are 14-0, only allowing two total points to be scored on them by Central (Springfield) on April 27 in a 7-2 win.

The match will begin at noon at 2331 E. Pythian in Springfield, Missouri.