Let me tell ya, I’ve never been so excited for a postseason where I haven’t watched any of the regular season.

I love March Madness. I’ve loved it since I was a kid — filling out a bracket, spending spring break playing soccer, running track and watching basketball. It was pretty close to the best week of the year.

Last year, we didn’t get that. Just like we haven’t gotten a lot of things this year. I’m so happy we have it back. It brings a sense of normalcy to the world that we continue to watch change on a daily basis.

I decided to share my brackets for 2021 March Madness with you all. Because that’s the best part of brackets — seeing the impressively good and embarrassingly bad. And I have no idea where I’m at on that spectrum.

Yes, I included a women’s basketball bracket because we should all support women’s athletics as much as we support men’s. (Plus, it helps that Missouri State is a No. 5 team with just two losses going into the tournament.)

I hope you’re all going to fill out brackets of your own. Like I said, I’ve hardly watched any basketball this year. But I follow what I can, and support the teams I’ve grown up supporting.

So, yes, Michigan makes the Final Four and wins it. I’m a born-and-raised Wolverine fan. However, I’m also a fair fan. I rarely have Michigan winning it all. But this year has felt different. I’m excited to see how this team does.

Honestly, I’m excited for any team. They get to play. We get to watch. It’s all a dream we weren’t sure would happen. So, as always, be kind, be fair, and let’s do this thing.