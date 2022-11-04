The Reeds Spring Wolves athletes recently earned conference and district honors.

The Big 8 Conference recognized many Reeds Spring High School football players by naming them to the All-Conference Football Team.

Quarterback Blandy Burall was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year and Eben Crain was named Defensive Player of the Year. Head Coach Andy McFarland received Coach of the Year honors.

Also named to the 1st Team All-Conference were:

Caden Wiest - TE / DE

Moses Barr - T

Eben Crain - C / DT

James Dowdy - WR

Blandy Burall - QB

Preston Blubaugh - RB

Adam Lewis - LB

Tracen Cobb - DB

Players named to the 2nd Team All-Conference were:

Josh Lowe - T

Brayden Manning - G

Addison Abshire - WR / DB

Sebastian Michaud - LB

James Dowdy - DB

The following players received Honorable Mentions:

Tracen Cobb - WR

Josh Lowe - DE

Moses Barr - DT

Dan Fliflet - LB

Jace Bolin - DB

Miguel Campos - K

In volleyball the Lady Wolves had players named to the All-District Team.

Kennedy Brown was named to the 1st Team. Shelby Evans and Hannah Rogers were named to the 2nd Team. Riley Sadler was given an Honorable Mention.

In Cross Country, two Freshmen Connor Love and Max Hirschi both qualified for the state cross-country meet by finishing in the top 30 at the district meet last weekend. Love placed 16th and Hirschi was 26th.