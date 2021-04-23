Due to the unique nature of the spring postseason, the Branson Tri-Lakes News decided to provide as many dates and locations as possible for the varying spring sports, classes and teams. All information is based on data from the Missouri High School Activities Association website.
Dates and locations are subject to change. Visit MSHSAA.org for complete and the most up-to-date information.
Baseball
District brackets released
Monday, May 10
District Host Locations
Blue Eye at Purdy High School (Class 2 District 7)
Forsyth at Mansfield High School (Class 3 District 10)
Hollister, Reeds Spring at Aurora High School (Class 4 District 11)
Branson at Carl Junction High School (Class 5 District 6)
District Tournaments
Class 1-4 - May 14-22
Class 5-6 - May 17-22
Sectionals
Class 1-2 - Monday, May 24
Class 3-4 - Tuesday, May 25
State Quarterfinals
Class 1-2 - Wednesday, May 26
Class 3-4 - Thursday, May 27
Class 5-6 - Saturday, May 29
State Championships
Class 1-2 - May 31-June 1 at US Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri
Class 3-4 - June 2-3 at US Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri
Class 5-6 - June 4-5 at US Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri
Boys Golf
District Host Locations
Forsyth at Island Green Golf Club in Republic, Missouri hosted by Clever High School (Class 2 District 3)
Hollister, Reeds Spring at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri hosted by Springfield Catholic High School (Class 3 District 3)
Branson at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield, Missouri by Marshfield High School (Class 4 District 3)
District Tournaments
Monday, May 10
State Championships Locations
Class 2 - Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar, Missouri
Class 3 - Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington, Missouri
Class 4 - Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin, Missouri
State Championships
May 17-18
Boys Tennis
Team district seeding available
Wednesday, May 5 (latest)
District Host Locations
Forsyth, Reeds Spring at Forsyth High School (Class 1 District 10)
Branson at Republic High School (Class 2 District 6)
Individual Districts
Saturday, May 8
Team Districts
May 10-13
Individual Sectionals (Class 1 only)
May 14-15
Team Sectionals
May 17-18
Individual State Championships
May 20-22 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri
Team State Championships
May 28-29 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri
Girls Soccer
District Host Location
Branson at Springfield Catholic High School (Class 3 District 10)
District Tournament
May 15-22
Sectionals
Wednesday, May 26
Quarterfinals
Sunday, May 30
State Championships
June 5-6
Softball
District brackets released
Friday, April 30
Blue Eye at Fordland High School (Class 1 District 4)
Hollister, Forsyth at Mountain Grove High School (Class 2 District 4)
District Tournaments
May 3-8
State Quarterfinals
Class 1 - Wednesday, May 12
Class 2 - Thursday, May 13
State Championships
May 21-22 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield, Missouri
Track and Field
District Meet Locations
Blue Eye, School of the Ozarks at Reeds Spring High School hosted by School of the Ozarks (Class 2 District 6)
Hollister, Reeds Spring at Lamar High School (Class 3 District 6)
Branson at Nixa High School (Class 5 District 6)
District Meets
Class 2 - Saturday, May 8
Class 3-5 - Saturday, May 15
Sectional Meets
Class 2 Sectional 3 on Saturday, May 15 at Sarcoxie High School
Class 3 Sectional 3 on Saturday, May 22 at Camdenton High School
Class 5 Sectional 3 on Saturday, May 22 at Carthage High School
State Meets
Class 2 on Friday, May 21 at Jefferson City High School
Class 3 on Saturday, May 29 at Jefferson City High School
Class 5 on Thursday, May 27 at Jefferson City High School
