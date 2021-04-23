Due to the unique nature of the spring postseason, the Branson Tri-Lakes News decided to provide as many dates and locations as possible for the varying spring sports, classes and teams. All information is based on data from the Missouri High School Activities Association website.

Dates and locations are subject to change. Visit MSHSAA.org for complete and the most up-to-date information.

Baseball

District brackets released

Monday, May 10

District Host Locations

Blue Eye at Purdy High School (Class 2 District 7)

Forsyth at Mansfield High School (Class 3 District 10)

Hollister, Reeds Spring at Aurora High School (Class 4 District 11)

Branson at Carl Junction High School (Class 5 District 6)

District Tournaments

Class 1-4 - May 14-22

Class 5-6 - May 17-22

Sectionals

Class 1-2 - Monday, May 24

Class 3-4 - Tuesday, May 25

State Quarterfinals

Class 1-2 - Wednesday, May 26

Class 3-4 - Thursday, May 27

Class 5-6 - Saturday, May 29

State Championships

Class 1-2 - May 31-June 1 at US Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri

Class 3-4 - June 2-3 at US Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri

Class 5-6 - June 4-5 at US Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri

Boys Golf

District Host Locations

Forsyth at Island Green Golf Club in Republic, Missouri hosted by Clever High School (Class 2 District 3)

Hollister, Reeds Spring at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri hosted by Springfield Catholic High School (Class 3 District 3)

Branson at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield, Missouri by Marshfield High School (Class 4 District 3)

District Tournaments

Monday, May 10

State Championships Locations

Class 2 - Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar, Missouri

Class 3 - Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington, Missouri

Class 4 - Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin, Missouri

State Championships

May 17-18

Boys Tennis

Team district seeding available

Wednesday, May 5 (latest)

District Host Locations

Forsyth, Reeds Spring at Forsyth High School (Class 1 District 10)

Branson at Republic High School (Class 2 District 6)

Individual Districts

Saturday, May 8

Team Districts

May 10-13

Individual Sectionals (Class 1 only)

May 14-15

Team Sectionals

May 17-18

Individual State Championships

May 20-22 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri

Team State Championships

May 28-29 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri

Girls Soccer

District Host Location

Branson at Springfield Catholic High School (Class 3 District 10)

District Tournament

May 15-22

Sectionals

Wednesday, May 26

Quarterfinals

Sunday, May 30

State Championships

June 5-6

Softball

District brackets released

Friday, April 30

Blue Eye at Fordland High School (Class 1 District 4)

Hollister, Forsyth at Mountain Grove High School (Class 2 District 4)

District Tournaments

May 3-8

State Quarterfinals

Class 1 - Wednesday, May 12

Class 2 - Thursday, May 13

State Championships

May 21-22 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield, Missouri

Track and Field

District Meet Locations

Blue Eye, School of the Ozarks at Reeds Spring High School hosted by School of the Ozarks (Class 2 District 6)

Hollister, Reeds Spring at Lamar High School (Class 3 District 6)

Branson at Nixa High School (Class 5 District 6)

District Meets

Class 2 - Saturday, May 8

Class 3-5 - Saturday, May 15

Sectional Meets

Class 2 Sectional 3 on Saturday, May 15 at Sarcoxie High School

Class 3 Sectional 3 on Saturday, May 22 at Camdenton High School

Class 5 Sectional 3 on Saturday, May 22 at Carthage High School

State Meets

Class 2 on Friday, May 21 at Jefferson City High School

Class 3 on Saturday, May 29 at Jefferson City High School

Class 5 on Thursday, May 27 at Jefferson City High School