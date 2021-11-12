For the first time in two years, the College of the Ozarks Bobcat Basketball team hosted a Homecoming game in Keeter Gymnasium, and there was definite excitement in the air. The Homecoming crowd was excited to see Homecoming basketball, and the Bobcats did not disappoint.

Things got off to a rough start for the Bobcats as they struggled to find the bottom of the net for the first 4:25 of the game. A 7-0 run by the visitors from Hannibal-LaGrange put the Bobcats in an early hole and the uphill battle had begun.

Garrett Simmerman broke through with a shot in the paint and the Bobcats were on the board. A Blaine Cline three cut the deficit to two, 7-5.

The teams traded points over the next several minutes and the Bobcats used free throws from Josh Linehan, Tanner Diaz, and Drew Vachon, along with a bucket from Matt Luebbert, to tie the score at 15.

C of O was unable to take the lead as the Trojans answered the challenge. The Bobcats continued to push, but the Trojans began to build a lead. With 7:02 left in the half, the deficit had grown to six, 21-15, and Coach Shepherd took a timeout to regroup. Josh Linehan hit back to back shots and recorded a traditional three-point play to cut the deficit to one.

The momentum was short lived however, as the Trojans responded. Another HLGU 7-0 run put the Bobcats down by eight with 3:35 left in the half. A three-point play by the Trojans increased the gap to 10, 31-21, and the Bobcats needed to bounce back.

The teams traded baskets until an Andrew Mitchell three sent to game to the intermission with the Bobcats trailing by seven, 33-26.

The Trojans opened the scoring in the second half, but Josh Linehan quickly answered with a bucket for the Bobcats. Blaine Cline picked up a three-point play, and Tanner Rogers drained a three, but the Bobcats were just keeping pace. The tide began to turn when a Garrett Simmerman basket was sandwiched between a pair of Kyle Flavin threes and the deficit was cut to three, 45-42. The crowd responded to the new Bobcat momentum and the Homecoming excitement was back.

The Trojans continued to hold off the Bobcat challenge until a Tanner Rogers three was followed by baskets by Linehan and Cline to tie the score at 49. The Trojans answered again but a Kyle Flavin three, with 11:02 left to play, would give the Bobcats their first lead, 52-51. In his first game back from an injury, Andrew Mitchell stepped in and hit another three to build the lead to four.

The Trojans continued to respond but the Bobcats began raining threes to increase the lead. Kyle Flavin and Andrew Mitchell took turns hitting threes, and after four consecutive treys, the Bobcat lead was 69-61.

Flavin added to his point total with a pair of free throws and a Matt Luebbert jumper put the Bobcats up, 73-66, with 4:26 left to play. Flavin continued his hot streak with a bucket and a deep three to build the lead to 10, 78-68. The Trojans continued to fight but the Bobcat defense stepped up to keep them at bay.

A Kyle Flavin free throw put the Bobcats up six, 79-73, with :18 left to play.

With :03 left to play, a steal by Blaine Cline led to a pass to Josh Linehan. Linehan passed ahead to Garrett Simmerman who added an exclamation mark dunk to end the game.

The Bobcats wrapped up the Homecoming win, 81-76.

Falvin led all scorers with 23, including six threes. Josh Linehan added 16 while Andrew Mitchell went 4-5 from behind the arc to score 12 in his first action of 2021-22. Blaine cline contributed eight points while Tanner Rogers and Garrett Simmerman each added six points to the cause. Drew Vachon and Matt Luebbert chipped in four each and Tanner Diaz tacked on two.

Coming off a big Homecoming win, the Bobcats were looking to make it two in a row Tuesday against Calvary University.

The early part of the game was a defensive battle as neither team could put points on the board. The Bobcats broke through first with a Blaine Cline jumper at the 16:25 mark.

Flavin followed with a pair of free throws and Garrett Simmerman hit two shots to cap an 8-0 Bobcat run. The Warriors got on the board at the 13:09 mark but the Bobcats continued to apply pressure. Josh Linehan and Tanner Rogers hit back to back threes and the Bobcats took a commanding 14-2 lead. The Bobcat defense continued to hold the Warrior offense down, giving up only three points through the first 9:27 of the half.

The Bobcats hit a dry spell as well, but the defense stepped up and held the Warriors in check. A pair of Warrior baskets and a free throw cut the Bobcat lead to six, 14-8, but a Drew Vachon three sparked the offense back in motion. With an Andrew Mitchell basket and seven straight points by Josh Linehan, the Bobcats were able to build the lead back to 11, 26-15, with 5:11 left to play in the half.

Neither team would score for the next 1:40 but a pair of Blaine Cline free throws and a Tanner Rogers three increased the lead to 14, 31-17 at the 3:30 mark in the half.

The Warriors hit a three and a shot in the paint, but the Bobcats answered with a Kyle Flavin three and a Cooper Long jumper.

Garrett Simmerman tacked on two more and Blaine Cline drained a free throw to send the Bobcats to the locker room leading 39-22.

The second half started similar to the first as neither team could find a way to score. The teams traded baskets until Garrett Simmerman scored on an offensive rebound and put back. Josh Linehan immediately picked off a pass and hit Flavin for a layup to build the Bobcat lead to 20.

The Warriors continued to scrap but the Bobcats held off every challenge. Matt Luebbert jumped into the scoring Column and Andrew Mitchell drilled a three to put the Bobcats up 54-33 with 12:37 to play. Both teams would go cold once again from the field and the next two minutes became a defensive battle. The Bobcat defense continued to hold the Warriors and slowly the lead would grow.

A Garrett Simmerman bucket at the 9:32 mark gave the Bobcats a 59-34 lead and a Tanner Rogers three would follow. A three by CU was quickly answered with baskets by Simmerman and Linehan.

The Bobcats continued to get defensive stops and add to their already lengthy lead. A Blaine Cline bucket with 3:35 remaining would allow the Bobcats to start burning some clock, leading 70-37.

Calvary continued to attack the basket and added four points to their total. Buck Sanders scored the final Bobcat basket with :18 left on the clock. A Warrior three at the buzzer would cut the gap but the Bobcats cruised to the win with a final score of 72-46.

“I thought our defense was good in both halves,” Coach Shepherd said after the game. “It’s nice to be able to rely on our defense when the shots don’t fall, and our guys stepped up tonight to make that happen.”

The Bobcats were led by Simmerman’s double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Linehan added 17 points and four rebounds while Rogers contributed nine points.

Kyle Flavin – 8, Blaine Cline – 7, Andrew Mitchell – 5, Drew Vachon – 3, and Matt Luebbert, Cooper Long, and Buck Sanders each added two.

The Bobcats will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Baptist Bible College Classic in Springfield. Game time on Friday is 8:15 p.m. as the Bobcats face Grand View University. Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. start as the Bobcats square off against Central Methodist.