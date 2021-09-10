The Blue Eye volleyball team has yet to lose a set this season.

The Lady Bulldogs have defeated Berryville, Cassville, Exeter, Crane and most recently School of the Ozarks.

Exeter scored 25 total points across three sets against Blue Eye — 25-8, 25-9, 25-8. Crane tried to keep the score closer, but Blue Eye ended up winning 25-12, 25-6, 25-4.

School of the Ozarks, though, managed to put more points on the board against their potential district opponent. Blue Eye won 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 for its fifth straight win this season. S of O moved to 2-2.

School of the Ozarks played at Forsyth on Thursday before hosting their own tournament on Saturday. Blue Eye hosted Hurley on Thursday and will be in the Forsyth Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

Forsyth wins against Aurora

The Lady Panthers started off a long home stand with a 3-0 win against Aurora on Tuesday. Last Thursday, they fell 3-0 at Strafford.

Against Strafford — a fellow Class 3 opponent — Forsyth fell 25-23 in Set 1, 25-15 in Set 2 and 25-12 in Set 3. Against Aurora, though, the Lady Panthers won all three sets 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.

They hosted School of the Ozarks on Thursday. The game against Aurora was the first of an eight-game homestand, including the Forsyth Volleyball Tournament.

Blue Eye, Conway and Fordland will all attend the tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Reeds Spring snags two sweeps

The Lady Wolves fell in a close 3-2 match at Central (Springfield) last Tuesday. The following Thursday, Reeds Spring defeated Seneca 25-12, 25-22, 25-21.

Junior Kennedy Brown led the team with 19 kills and two aces. Senior Amarah Porter had 30 assists and two aces as well. Senior Jade Watson had 16 digs, and junior Riley Sadler managed two blocks.

In the 3-0 big win over Clever on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Lady Wolves dominated at the net. Sadler and senior Brynn Hogan each at five blocks. Brown had 12 kills, senior Carley Kite had 13 digs, Porter upped 32 more assists, and senior Anna Voegele had two aces.

The Lady Wolves hosted Parkview on Thursday and will close out their four-game homestand against Blue Eye at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

Branson starts week with a tie

The Branson Pirates volleyball team struggled after hosting its annual invitational the last weekend of August. The Lady Pirates fell 3-0 to Logan Rogersville and Lebanon last week.

On Thursday, the Pirates traveled to Lebanon. Lebanon went up by one set 25-19. In the second set, Lebanon won by its largest margin with a 25-12 win. Branson tried to fight back in its third set but fell 25-22.

To start this week, the Pirates got their first win since hosting their home tournament. Branson traveled to Parkview and fell in a close, extra-point first set 27-25. Branson went on to win the final three sets 25-11, 25-14 and a close 25-23.

The win moved the Pirates to 3-4-2 this season. They hosted Central (Springfield) on Thursday. The Pirates travel to West Plains on Saturday for their varsity tournament.

Hollister starts season with loss

The Hollister Lady Tigers fell 3-0 in their season opener to Ava, a Class 3 District 10 foe, on Tuesday.

The first set was close, with Ava winning 26-24. The second set was a big 25-9 loss and the third set was a 25-14 loss.

The Lady Tigers continued their season on Thursday at Cassville and will play this Saturday in the Patriot Invitational hosted by School of the Ozarks. Their home opener will be Monday, Sept. 13, against Mountain Grove.