All dates and times are subject to change based on weather and the coronavirus.

 

Saturday, Feb. 20

1 p.m. College of the Ozarks women’s basketball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College

1 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Aurora

3 p.m. College of the Ozarks men’s basketball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College

3 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball at Aurora

3:15 p.m. Branson girls basketball vs. Carthage

4:30 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Carthage

 

11 a.m. School of the Ozarks girls basketball at Niangua in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament

4 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball vs. Galena in the Class 2 District 11 Tournament

4 p.m. School of the Ozarks boys basketball at Exeter in Class 1 District 4 Tournament

Branson girls Class 1 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Harrisonville High School

 

Monday, Feb. 22

7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Logan-Rogersville

7 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball vs. Monett

 

7 p.m. Blue Eye boys basketball vs. Marion C. Early in the Class 2 District 11 Tournament

 

 

 

Tuesday, Feb. 23

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at Evangel University

6 p.m. Branson girls basketball vs. Willard

6 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball vs. Lamar

7 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Ava

7:30 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Willard

 

Wednesday, Feb. 24

6 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Evangel University

6 p.m. Forsyth girls basketball vs. Ava

6 p.m. Branson boys basketball at Nixa

 

Thursday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. Branson girls basketball at Nixa

7 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Cassville

7 p.m. Hollister girls basketball at Republic

7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Monett

 

Friday, Feb. 26

1p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Concordia University

6 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Neosho

6:30 p.m. Hollister girls basketball vs. McDonald County

6:30 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lyon College

 

Saturday, Feb. 27

12 p.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country at Columbia College Invitational

1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Concordia College

 

Hollister boys Class 2 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Seneca High School

Branson boys Class 3 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Willard High School

 

Monday, March 1

6 p.m. Branson boys basketball at Ozark in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament

7 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball at Cassville in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament

 

Tuesday, March 2

6 p.m. Branson girls basketball at Nixa in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament

7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Seneca in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament

