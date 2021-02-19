All dates and times are subject to change based on weather and the coronavirus.
Saturday, Feb. 20
1 p.m. College of the Ozarks women’s basketball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College
1 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Aurora
3 p.m. College of the Ozarks men’s basketball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College
3 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball at Aurora
3:15 p.m. Branson girls basketball vs. Carthage
4:30 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Carthage
11 a.m. School of the Ozarks girls basketball at Niangua in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament
4 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball vs. Galena in the Class 2 District 11 Tournament
4 p.m. School of the Ozarks boys basketball at Exeter in Class 1 District 4 Tournament
Branson girls Class 1 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Harrisonville High School
Monday, Feb. 22
7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Logan-Rogersville
7 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball vs. Monett
7 p.m. Blue Eye boys basketball vs. Marion C. Early in the Class 2 District 11 Tournament
Tuesday, Feb. 23
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at Evangel University
6 p.m. Branson girls basketball vs. Willard
6 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball vs. Lamar
7 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Ava
7:30 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Willard
Wednesday, Feb. 24
6 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Evangel University
6 p.m. Forsyth girls basketball vs. Ava
6 p.m. Branson boys basketball at Nixa
Thursday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. Branson girls basketball at Nixa
7 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Cassville
7 p.m. Hollister girls basketball at Republic
7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Monett
Friday, Feb. 26
1p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Concordia University
6 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Neosho
6:30 p.m. Hollister girls basketball vs. McDonald County
6:30 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lyon College
Saturday, Feb. 27
12 p.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country at Columbia College Invitational
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Concordia College
Hollister boys Class 2 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Seneca High School
Branson boys Class 3 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Willard High School
Monday, March 1
6 p.m. Branson boys basketball at Ozark in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament
7 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball at Cassville in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament
Tuesday, March 2
6 p.m. Branson girls basketball at Nixa in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament
7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Seneca in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament
