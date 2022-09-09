Golfers know the odds of hitting a hole in one are slim, but the odds of two happening in the same day are minute.

Yet this rare occurrence happened at Payne’s Valley Golf Course on the course’s special 19th hole. Big Cedar Lodge officials say Billye Hollister of Arlington, Virginia scored the first ace around noon on Thursday, Aug. 18, and then Susan Stevens of Augusta, Georgia made a second hole in one minutes later.

According to the Director of golf and sales at Big Cedar Lodge Matt McQueary, the odds of two hole-in-ones happening on the same day at the same hole are 1 in 17 million.

“Payne’s Valley has been open for about two years now and is played by hundreds of golfers each week,” Matt McQueary said. “Since its opening, we’ve only witnessed a total of 12 aces on hole No.19, until now. For us to see two hole-in-one’s on the same day is incredible, but to see two on the same day and in a matter of minutes is downright unbelievable.”

Hollister told Branson Tri-Lakes News the trip to Big Cedar Lodge was his first visit to the Ozarks and to Missouri.

“I am pretty well traveled, but I had never been to Missouri,” Hollister said. “I was invited by a friend of mine to join a group of seven other guys for a week-long golf vacation to Big Cedar. I was already friends with most of the guys, two of them are now new friends.”

He said he couldn’t believe it when his playing partners said he made a hole-in-one.

“I knew I struck it solid and the ball was drawing toward the hole but I didn’t consider it might go in,” Hollister said. “First thought? Disbelief. I didn’t immediately know and I thought maybe it was a bit short for some reason. Our caddie, Dane, sold it and then [my friend] Brent just jumped on me which was confirmation. I still honestly can’t believe it went in.”

Hollister said the hole-in-one was the third in his golf career, with his father having experienced all three of them, although virtual luck helped on the third.

“My Dad was with me in person for my first two, so I Face Timed him as I was driving up to the hole and he lived the moment live with me from Maryland which was cool,” he said.

He said one of the interesting things to him about scoring the hole-in-one at Payne’s Valley was he was using a golf ball from Pinehurst Resort, the golf resort where Payne Stewart won the 1999 U.S. Open on course No. 2.

“I take an annual trip to Pinehurst with my Dad every summer and course No. 2 is very special to me,” Hollister said.

Hollister will be able to relive the amazing experience because the golf course video service ReelGolf was at Payne’s Valley testing equipment when he made the shot. The company was able to capture on video both of the day’s hole-in-ones.