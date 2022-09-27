The Hollister Tigers football team bested the Aurora Houn’ Dawgs on Friday, Sept. 23 with a 21-18 win on the road.
The win moved the Tigers to a 2-3 season record.
Hollister will face the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 30 at home for the Tiger Homecoming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.