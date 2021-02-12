The College of the Ozarks Bobcat Baseball program continues to build their roster for 2021-22. The addition of two Crane, Missouri prospects adds to the already strong signing class for Head Coach Neale Richardson and Recruiting Coordinator Justin McMillin.
Isaac Robinson is an infielder/catcher who was named 1st team all-conference and 1st team all-district. Isaac will work to be a valuable piece for the Bobcats behind the plate and in the infield next year. Robinson brings leadership and a solid work-ethic to the Bobcat program and he will look to make an impact for the 2021-22 season and beyond.
Isaiah Smith is an outfielder who was named 1st team all-conference, 1st team all-district, and academic all-state at Crane High School. Smith looks to become a valuable piece for the Bobcat outfield in 2021-22. Smith hopes to contribute to Bobcat Baseball with his good sportsmanship and high-quality work ethic.
The Bobcats are excited to add two more top prospects to the C of O Baseball program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.