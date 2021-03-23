The Hollister Tigers started their season northwest of home at Joplin High School with games against bigger schools.
The Tigers defeated Parkview 8-1 in the first game of the season.
Against host Joplin, the Tigers lost 9-3. They tried to mount a comeback in the fifth inning thanks to hits by seniors Konner Hatfield and Layton Morgan, but late inning hits moved Joplin out of reach.
The Tigers continued their season on Tuesday at Ava and will play at Carl Junction on Thursday.
The Tigers’ first home game will be Monday, March 29, against Clever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.