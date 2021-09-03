Tuesday, Sept. 7
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis at Republic
4:30 p.m. Branson softball vs. Ozark
4:30 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis at Lamar
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis vs. Springfield Catholic
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at McDonald County
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Purdy
6 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs. School of the Ozarks
6:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Carl Junction
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball at Parkview
7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lyon College
7 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. Aurora
7 p.m. Hollister volleyball at Ava
7 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball vs. Clever
Branson girls golf at Ozark
Wednesday, Sept. 8
8 a.m. Hollister girls golf at Buffalo
4:30 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball scrimmage vs. North Arkansas College
4:30 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis vs. Logan-Rogersville
Thursday, Sept. 9
4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis vs. Webb City
4:30 p.m. Branson softball vs. Joplin
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Logan-Rogersville
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Billings
5 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. School of the Ozarks
5:30 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball at Hurley
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Central (Springfield)
7 p.m. Hollister volleyball at Cassville
7 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball vs. Parkview
Branson, Hollister girls golf at Marshfield Invitational
Hollister cross-country at Willow Springs
Friday, Sept. 10
2 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Liberty North in Parkview Tournament
4:30 p.m. College of the Ozarks vs. Tabor College in Evangel Tournament
7 p.m. Branson football at Carl Junction
7 p.m. Forsyth football vs. Clever
7 p.m. Hollister football at Seneca
7 p.m. Reeds Spring football vs. Mt. Vernon
Reeds Spring girls tennis vs. Forsyth
Saturday, Sept. 11
10 a.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Dora
12 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Sacred Heart in Parkview Tournament
12 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball scrimmage vs. Baptist Bible College
2 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Culver Stockton College in Evangel Tournament
2 p.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Cassville
3 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Ozark in Parkview Tournament
4 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Evangel University in Evangel Tournament
Blue Eye, Forsyth in Forsyth Volleyball Tournament
Forsyth, Reeds Spring in Forsyth Tennis Tournament
Hollister, School of the Ozarks in Patriot Invitational
Branson cross-country in 16th Annual Forest Park XC Festival
Branson volleyball in West Plains Varsity Tournament
