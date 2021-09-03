Tuesday, Sept. 7

4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis at Republic

4:30 p.m. Branson softball vs. Ozark

4:30 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis at Lamar

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring girls tennis vs. Springfield Catholic

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at McDonald County

5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Purdy

6 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs. School of the Ozarks

6:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Carl Junction

6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball at Parkview

7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lyon College

7 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. Aurora

7 p.m. Hollister volleyball at Ava

7 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball vs. Clever

Branson girls golf at Ozark

Wednesday, Sept. 8

8 a.m. Hollister girls golf at Buffalo

4:30 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball scrimmage vs. North Arkansas College

4:30 p.m. Forsyth girls tennis vs. Logan-Rogersville

Thursday, Sept. 9

4:30 p.m. Branson girls tennis vs. Webb City

4:30 p.m. Branson softball vs. Joplin

4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Logan-Rogersville

5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Billings

5 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. School of the Ozarks

5:30 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball at Hurley

6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Central (Springfield)

7 p.m. Hollister volleyball at Cassville

7 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball vs. Parkview

Branson, Hollister girls golf at Marshfield Invitational

Hollister cross-country at Willow Springs

Friday, Sept. 10

2 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Liberty North in Parkview Tournament

4:30 p.m. College of the Ozarks vs. Tabor College in Evangel Tournament

7 p.m. Branson football at Carl Junction

7 p.m. Forsyth football vs. Clever

7 p.m. Hollister football at Seneca

7 p.m. Reeds Spring football vs. Mt. Vernon

Reeds Spring girls tennis vs. Forsyth

Saturday, Sept. 11

10 a.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Dora

12 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Sacred Heart in Parkview Tournament

12 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball scrimmage vs. Baptist Bible College

2 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Culver Stockton College in Evangel Tournament

2 p.m. Reeds Spring softball vs. Cassville

3 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Ozark in Parkview Tournament

4 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Evangel University in Evangel Tournament

Blue Eye, Forsyth in Forsyth Volleyball Tournament

Forsyth, Reeds Spring in Forsyth Tennis Tournament

Hollister, School of the Ozarks in Patriot Invitational

Branson cross-country in 16th Annual Forest Park XC Festival

Branson volleyball in West Plains Varsity Tournament