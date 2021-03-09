The College of the Ozarks Lady Cats and Bobcats turned in their highest finishes of the season Saturday at the Lyon College Invitational Cross-Country meet in Batesville, Arkansas.

With temperatures hovering around 60 degrees throughout the day, the cross-country teams took advantage of the nice weather and capitalized with top finishes in the meet.

The Lady Cats finished first and the Bobcats second on an all-around beautiful day on the course.

In the opening race, the Lady Cats hit the course for their 5k event and took three of the top four spots crossing the finish line.

Emily Staal led the team finishing in first place overall with a time of 20:11.

Abigayle Money finished in second on the heels of Staal with a time of 20:26.

Janelle Stall finished shortly behind her teammates in fourth place with a time of 20:58.

The Lady Cats turned in top ten finishes with Brooklyn Sederwall (8th) coming in at 21:49 and Lauren Cowden (9th) with a time of 21:55. Jacqueline O’Harver finished eleventh with a time of 22:17 and Mary Zimmerman finished (16th) with a time of 22:55.

The men’s 8k event concluded the meet and saw the Bobcats finish second in team scoring. Garrett Pierce paced the Bobcats finishing in fifth place with a time of 28:41. Immediately behind Pierce was Bobcat teammate Cole Chafin with a time of 28:42. Wesley Moore recorded a time of 29:03 finishing in 9th place overall. Adin Hiebsch and David Byrd finished 12th and 13th respectively with times of 29:41 and 29:49. Mason Apperson turned in the14th fastest time at 30:24

The Lady Cats and Bobcats will be back in action March 27 as they head back to Batesville for the A.I.I. Conference Championships.