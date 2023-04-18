Holiister
The Hollister Tigers baseball team hosted the Marshfield Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 11, losing 1-11. On Thursday, April 13, the Tigers traveled to Aurora to face the Houn Dawgs, winning 12-3. On Friday, April 14, they hosted the Fair Grove Eagles, winning 3-2.
The Hollister Lady Tigers traveled to Blue Eye on Tuesday, April 11, to face the Lady Bulldogs. They won in an offensive battle, 17-16.
Blue Eye
The Blue Eye Bulldogs traveled to Sparta to face the Trojans on Tuesday, April 11, picking up a 6-2 win. On Wednesday, April 12, they played the Spokane Owls on the road, winning 8-2. On Friday, April 14, the Bulldogs traveled to Exeter and defeated the Tigers 10-6.
The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Hollister Tigers on Tuesday, April 11, losing 16-17. On Friday, April 14, they hosted the Sparta Lady Trojans, losing 1-13.
Branson
On Thursday April 13, the Branson Pirates brought home an 11-0 win over Carthage.
Forsyth
The Lady Panthers split two conference games last week. On Thursday, April 13, the Forsyth softball team lost at Strafford 7-4. On Friday, April 14, the Lady Panthers hosted the Clever Lady Jays. The Forsyth girls beat Clever 12-2.
On Saturday, April 15, the Lady Panthers took part in the Sparta Softball Classic. As part of the tournament, the Lady Panthers beat the Gainesville Lady Bulldogs 11-1, but fell to Skyline 0-10 and Strafford 5-6.
The Panthers baseball team had a pair of shutout games last week. The Forsyth boys beat the Crane Pirates on Thursday , April 13, 15-0. They also beat the Gainesville Bulldogs on Saturday, April 15, with a score of 13-0.
Reeds Spring
The Reeds Spring Wolves came up short in games last week. The Wolves fell to Bolivar 7-4 on Monday, April 10, Springfield Catholic 4-0 on Tuesday, April 11 and Mt. Vernon 11-2 on Thursday, April 13.
On Saturday, April 15, the Wolves were defeated by New Covenant Academy 10-4 and Mountian Grove 11-3.
Bradleyville
The Eagles hosted the Spokane Owls on Tuesday, April 11. The Bradleyville boys fell to the Owls 0-15. On Friday, April 14, the Eagles were on the road to face the Miller Cardinals. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles in a shutout with a final score of 15-0.
Crane
The Crane Pirates saw a hard week on the field. On Tuesday, April 11, they lost to Purdy 20-0. On Thursday, April 13, they fell to Forsyth 15-0 and on Friday, April 14, the Pirates faced Cassville. They were defeated by Cassville with a score of 7-5.
The Lady Pirates won against Southwest (Washburn) on Monday, April 10, with a score of 2-1. On Tuesday, April 11, they faced the girls from Sparta and lost 12-0. During the weekend the Lady Pirates took part in the Galena Tournament, with a mix result. The Lady Pirates beat the Spokane Owls 10-0 but fell to Miller 16-1.
Galena
The Galena Bears saw a week of wins with a single loss last week.
Monday, April 10, the Bears beat Exeter 8-4. On Wednesday they won against Southwest (Washburn) 12-9. On Thursday, the Bears lost to Billings 1-8. The Bears beat Verona 7-3, on Friday, April 14.
The Lady Bears had two losses on the field.
On Monday the Lady Bears faced off against the girls from Sparta, losing 21-4.
On Tuesday they lost to Exeter 15-0.
