All area football teams will officially take the stage this weekend. Read below for times, locations and opponent previews for Branson, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Forsyth football.

Branson at Nixa

Branson and Nixa will be playing each other to start the season for the second year in a row. Nixa has been a dominant team in the area for several years, minus a few hiccup years. Last year, Nixa was 8-3, and it eventually lost in the Class 6 State Tournament. Branson, for comparison, was 4-7.

Branson is looking for just its second win over Nixa since 2010 when the Pirates won 41-35. Since, the Pirates have lost 13 straight.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Nixa High School, located at 514 S. Nicholas Road, in Nixa, Missouri.

Hollister at Monett

This will be the third matchup between Hollister and Monett in as many years. Hollister lost the first two — the first was in the 2019 Class 3 State Tournament.

The two schools faced off last year to start the season as well. Hollister lost 20-13. Hollister, which went 3-6 last year, is under new direction with Mike Johnson stepping in as head coach. The Tigers have not had a winning season since 2010, according to its record on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Monett High School, located at 1 David Sippy Drive, in Monett, Missouri.

Reeds Spring at East Newton

Reeds Spring and East Newton start the season off against each other for the second year in a row. These two meetings are the first back-to-back meetings of the schools. They had previously met in 2013 and 2015 during the Class 3 State Tournaments. Reeds Spring won both of those games.

Reeds Spring also won big last year to start its season. The Wolves dominated 41-7 over the Patriots. It was one of only three wins last season.

The Wolves will travel for a 7 p.m. start on Friday, Aug. 27, at East Newton High School, located at 22876 State Highway 86, in Granby, Missouri.

Forsyth vs. El Dorado Springs

Forsyth is the only area team with a home game to start the football season. The Panthers are set to face El Dorado Springs on Saturday, rather than Friday. This will be the first matchup between the two schools, according to the MSHSAA website.

Last year, Forsyth ended its season with a record-setting seven wins and just four losses. The Panthers went on a five-game winning streak before losing to Fair Grove in the Class 2 State Tournament. El Dorado Springs ended last season 3-7.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Forsyth High School.