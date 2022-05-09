The Forsyth Lady Panthers played a historic game on Tuesday, May 3, against Clever, with a dominating performance in an 11 to 1 victory. The accomplishment named them the Mid-Lakes Conference Champions, the Panthers first title in school history.
The Panthers have been on the rise for several seasons, and last year they finished second in the Conference after falling to Skyline. This year they will advance to the district tournament in the postseason. As of April 15, they were ranked eighth in the state for Missouri Class 2.
Tuesday’s victory improved their record 16 to 6. The Panthers recognize all 23 ladies as game contributors, a testament to their team work ethic.
