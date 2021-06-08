Hollister now-graduate Kendrick “Bug” Bailey was named to the 44th Annual Lions Club All-Star Classic Game. Bailey made the area team along with five other girls.
The game was played on Saturday, June 5, at Bible Baptist College.
Bailey was joined by players from Bolivar, Fair Grove, Republic, and two from Walnut Grove. They faced the “city team” that included players from Springfield schools, including Central, Glendale, Greenwood, Hillcrest, Parkview and Springfield Catholic.
The honor was one of many Bailey has enjoyed since finishing her basketball career as a Lady Tiger. She also made the all-state team and is committed to play basketball at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
