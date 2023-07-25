A Forsyth alumna has signed to play softball as a transfer with Missouri State University.
Missouri State University Softball Head Coach Holly Hesse recently announced the signing of transfer Emily Shipman. The 2023-24 season will serve as Shipman’s final year of eligibility.
Shipman hails from Forsyth, MO, where she played three seasons at Forsyth High School. During her years as a Panther, Shipman was named to the all-conference and all-district first teams all three years, was a two-time all-region selection and earned first-team all-state honors in her junior season. Shipman helped lead the Panthers to three conference championships and a district title, while hitting at least .560 every season. In her junior campaign, the best and final season of her career due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shipman hit .644 with 58 hits, 53 RBI, 51 runs, 16 doubles, 13 stolen bases and a 1.067 slugging percentage.
Shipman spent the last several years playing with two colleges,Southern Arkansas University, located in Magnolia, AR and Crowder College in Neosho, MO. Shipman spent last season in NCAA Division II at Southern Arkansas University Muleriders. During her stint in Arkansas, Shipman helped lead her team to a 45-15 record and a Central Region championship. Shipman started 53 games for the Muleriders, batting .272 with 43 hits, 34 RBI, 15 doubles, seven home runs and a .513 slugging percentage. Prior to playing for the Muleriders, Shipman spent her first two collegiate seasons at Crowder College, where she was twice named to the all-region first team and the Region 16 all-tournament team as a catcher, while also earning NJCAA Academic All-American honors. As a sophomore playing for Crowder College Roughriders, Shipman batted .331 with 34 RBI, eight doubles and four home runs as she helped guide the team to a 53-8 record and both district and Region 16 titles.
In a press release from Missouri State University, Heese said the team is excited to add Shipman to their roster.
“We are happy to welcome a local talent to the Bear family for her final year of eligibility,” Heese said. “Emily brings strong leadership and competitiveness behind the plate, and she will provide a wealth of experience and depth to our catching corps. We are excited to add a powerful bat to our lineup.”
For more information visit missouristatebears.com.
