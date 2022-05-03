Youth in the Branson area had the opportunity to participate in the first U.S Tennis Association tournament to be hosted in Branson on Tuesday, April 24. The round robin style tournament allows 10 to 18 year olds to gain match experience with no elimination so everyone is guaranteed to play.
The tournament was held at Stockstill Park and directed by Branson High School senior and varsity tennis player Josh Bartram. Twenty-seven kids participated in the tournament with a medley of players from Branson, Springfield and Northwest Arkansas.
The players choose their own age group based on experiences and ability. Branson local Jack Merrifield won the boys’ 12 and under singles and Maxton Davis from Branson placed third. In the girls 12 and under singles, Branson’s Ellice Kembell placed second and Isla Merrifield placed third. In the boys 14 and under singles division, Benjamin Merrifield of Branson placed second. The boys 16 and under singles division was a clean sweep for Branson natives with Preston Volz in first, Josh Brown in second and Cash Davis in third. Sylvie Barbour placed second in the girls 16 and under division for Branson. In the most competitive division in the youth tournament, Branon’s Jack Dawson and Holden Van Sickle took second and third place.
Thanks to the efforts of Branson High School’s Head Tennis Coach Sean Kembell and his family, USTA tournaments are able to be hosted in Branson.
The next tournament will be held on June 4 at Stockstill Park. The tournament will be a L7 intermediate tournament for youth of all ages. For more information or to register, visit www.playtennis.usta.com/competitions/bransonparksandrecreationdept
