Branson Public Schools announced multiple summer youth sports camps beginning after Memorial Day weekend.
The Future Lady Pirate basketball camp will take place on May 30 and June 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. each day at the Branson High School main gym. The camp for 3rd through 6th grade girls will have participants working on fundamentals of the game, including exercises specific to different positions, and game-like situations. The cost is $25 per student and includes a t-shirt. Checks should be made payable to Branson Girls Basketball Booster Club and all students should be prepared to pay upon arrival the first day. Email boughk@branson.k12.mo.us for more information.
Branson Youth Wrestling will have free practices this summer. The practices in the Branson High School Activity Center will focus on helping attendees improve techniques, improve fundamentals, and developing a champion’s mindset. There will be two camp opportunities along with a pancake breakfast fundraiser. All participants must register. Contact Coach Hawkins at hawkinsg@branson.k12.mo.us for more information.
Several youth tennis camps will take place May 30 and June 1, and July 25 through 27. Each session will have sessions for incoming first and second graders from 8:15 to 9 a.m., and incoming third through eighth graders from 9 to 10 a.m. each day. The camps are free and co-ed, taking place at Branson High School. All participants must register, and should bring their own tennis racket and water bottle. Contact Coach Draper at draperm@branson.k12.mo.us for more information.
Incoming first through sixth grade boys baseball camps will be on June 12 and 13 at Branson High School. Incoming fourth through sixth graders from 1 to 3 p.m. both days and incoming first through third graders from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Skills training and drills will be carried out by Branson coaches and players. There is a $25 registration fee. Contact Coach McBride for more information at mcbridej@branson.k12.mo.us.
Football camp for incoming third through sixth graders will take place at Pirate Stadium on July 12 and 13. The camp will be for both beginners and experienced players. Workouts will focus on teamwork, technique, self-discipline, and reaching potential. All participants must register and pay a $20 registration fee. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. in the activity center. Athletes for fall Branson Youth Football will sign up on the second night of camp. For more information email coach Hamon at hamonj@branson.k12.mo.us.
