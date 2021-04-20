The Branson Pirates track teams swept the team awards at the Goblin Rosson Invitational at Harrison High School last Thursday.

Thanks to multiple top three finishes from the boys and girls sides, the Pirates were named team champions.

The boys earned several of their points from sweeping the relay gold medals. Adrian Manderson, Payton McCormick, Ethan Jones and Brady Blackwell placed first in the 4x100-meter relay in 45.37 seconds; Manderson, Blackwell, McCormick and Colsen Conway took the gold in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 32.62 seconds; Blackwell, Isaiah Fulton, Jones and Conway ran a 3:41.15 4x400-meter relay; and Joseph Loth, Daylon Studyvin, Justin Fleetwood and Grant Bowling ran a 9:11.23 4x800-meter relay.

The girls’ 4x100-meter relay of Sirena Carlson, Larkin Currier, Graci Calovich and Ketoria Wilkins also ran for gold with a time of 56.51. Carlson, Lily Holmes, Haley Davis and Wilkins rean a 1:59.18 4x2 for gold; and Holmes, Abigail Mulnik, Davis and Currier placed second in the 4x4.

Blackwell and Conway placed first in all four of their respective events — Blackwell in the 200 (23.91) and the three relays; Conway in the two relays and both hurdle events. Conway ran a 15.44 first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles and a 40.64 in the 300-meter hurdles. McCormick followed Conway in both hurdle events, placing second in both.

Fleetwood ran three events, and also placed first in all of them. His 1,600-meter run time of 4:38.17 was good for gold, as was his 3,200-meter run of 10:11.28. Hunter Frazier placed second in the two-mile behind Fleetwood.

Manderson placed first in triple jump for the Pirates with a leap of 41 feet, 0.75 inches. He also placed third in the 100-meter dash.

William Thornton rounded out the sprint medals for the boys with a gold in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.62 seconds.

Bowling and Loth went 1-2 in the 800-meter run with Bowling’s gold time of 2:08.6. Bowling also placed second in the mile.

On the girls side, Cali Essick placed first in her three events — 100 (12.97), 200 (26.52) and long jump (17-11.75). The only other girl to place first in an individual event was Sommara Darnell in pole vault at a height of 8 feet. Kaylee Umbright also vaulted to the same height but placed second due to the tiebreaker.

Calovich and Currier went 2-3 in the 300 hurdles, and Currier added another third place medal in the 100-hurdles.

Lilli Sever was the only distance runner to place for the girls Pirate runners, placing third in the 1,600.

Kayli Thomas (second in high jump), Morgan LeBlanc (third in discus), and Gabri Attaway (third in shot put) rounded out the medals on the girls side.

The boys also brought home several field event medals, led by Kyshin Isringhausen in pole vault who placed first at 12 feet, 6 inches.

Ty Mcadara in high jump and Tyke Wells in discus each placed second. Jones in long jump, Joe-Don Kirkland in discus and Drew Odell in shot put all placed third.

Hollister, Reeds Spring grab a few medals at Nixa Invitational

Last Tuesday, the Tigers of Hollister and Wolves of Reeds Spring brought home a combined six medals from the Class 6 Nixa meet.

Hollister’s Emily Young placed first in the 400 with a time of 59.93 and third in the long jump. Christian Mayfield brought home a silver in the 110 hurdles for the Tigers as well.

Only two boys brought home medals for Reeds Spring. Tanner Hirschi placed first in the triple jump with a 12.71-meter spot and first in pole vault at 3.95 meters. Lance Hafar placed second in high jump.

Blue Eye relays highlight Spokane meet

The Blue Eye Bulldogs brought home more relay medals than individuals from the Spokane Invitational last Thursday.

The girls 4x1 of Kyla Warren, Alexis Litel, Kieryn Fairchild and Makayla Johnson ran a 54.46 gold medal run. These four, in the same order, also ran the 4x2 and placed second. The first three, along with Riley Arnold, also ran the 4x4 that placed third.

The 4x8 of Braylynn Siercks, Litel, Michelle Palumbo-Lins and Arnold brought home gold with an 11:10.96 time.

Arnold brought home two individual golds in the 1,600 (5:31.01) and 3,200 (11:54.98). Kyla Warren was the sole sprint medalist, placing third in the 100m.

On the boys side, the 4x1 (Braden Johnson, Alex Labrier, Kai Brinton, Houston Parker), 4x2 (Braden Johnson, Lucas Estes, Brinton Parker) and the 4x4 (Braden Johnson, Labrier, Ryan Cardenzana, Parker) all placed third. The 4x8 of Parker, Jadon Weaver, Labrier and Cardenzana earned gold with a time of 9 minutes, 12.77 seconds.

Cardenzana took home a second gold in the mile with a 4:43.71 run and a silver in the two-mile. Weaver placed second in the mile.

Isaiah Mitchell was the sole field event medalist, placing second in discus.