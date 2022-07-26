The Landing was filled with racing enthusiasts as the Powerboat Nationals returned to Branson this past weekend.
Powerboat Nationals returned to Lake Taneycomo for its third round of the 2022 Liqui Moly Formula Light Series.
The Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, racing boats and drivers once again took to the waters in front of the fountains at the Landing.
The Formula Light Round Three Winners were: First place was No. 35 Mark Schmerbauch, second place was No. 21 Jose Mendana Jr.,and in third place was No. 66 Randy Parch.
The Pro Tunnel Round Three Winners circle included: No. 55 John Edde 55 in first place, No. 57 David Mcmurray 57 in second place, and US-1 Jim Robb in third place.
Josh Grisham with Nerd Informants and My100.1 FM is once again returning as the Branson Powerboat Announcer for 2022.
For additional information visit powerboatnationals.com.
