Last week, April 24 through April 29 saw area baseball and softball teams in action. Here are the results and recaps from the week.

Blue Eye

The Lady Bulldogs fell in two home games last week. The Blue Eye girls lost to the visiting Crane Lady Pirates on Monday, April 24, with a final score of 2-20. On Friday, April 28, the Lady Pirates hosted the Exeter Tigers, losing 3-20.

The Bulldog baseball team was on the road Monday, April 24, to take on the Fordland Eagles. In a close game the Bulldogs fell to the Eagles 5-6.

The Bulldogs fared better on their home field on Tuesday, April 25, as they hosted the Verona Wildcats. The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats 7-2.

On Friday, April 28, the Bulldogs traveled west to face the Southwest Washburn Trojans. The Bulldogs fell to the Trojans 2-9.

Bradleyville

On Tuesday, April 25, the Bradleyville Eagles baseball team traveled to Springfield to face New Covenant Academy Warriors. The Warriors defeated the Eagles in a shutout 18-0.

Crane

The Crane Lady Pirates traveled to Blue Eye on Monday, April 24 to face off against the Lady Bulldogs. The Crane softball team dominated the girls from Blue Eye on the diamond. The Lady Pirates beat the Lady Bulldogs 20-2. On Tuesday, April 25, the Lady Pirates lost to Springfield Catholic 4-8 at home. They took another loss at Marionville 2-14 on Wednesday, April 26.

The Crane baseball team hosted the Southwest Washburn Trojans on Monday, April 24. The Pirates defeated the Trojans 8-3. Then on Tuesday, April 25, the Pirates traveled to Billings to face the Wildcats. The Wildcats beat the Pirates 11-2. Friday, April 28, the Pirates traveled to Marionville to take on the Comets. The Comets defeated the Pirates 11-1.

Hollister

The Hollister Tigers pulled off a triple win with their home field advantage last week.

On Monday, April 24, the Hollister Tigers hosted the Cassville Wildcats. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 7-4. On Tuesday, April 25, the Hollister boys won their area match-up with their backyard rival the Reeds Spring Wolves, grabbing a 13-0 road win. The Tiger’s Thursday game against Mt. Vernon was postponed to Saturday due to weather. On Saturday, April 28, the Tigers hosted the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers, beating the visitors in a shutout 5-0.

Branson

Monday, April 24, the Pirates were in Springfield facing the Glendale Falcons in varsity baseball action. The Branson boys fell to the Falcons 0-1. On Tuesday, April 25, the Pirates were on the road to face the Republic Tigers. The game went into extra innings, but the final score was a second straight one run loss for Branson. The Pirates dropped a 4-3 decision against the Tigers in 10 innings.

After losing two one-run games, the Pirates finally took a win home from the week on the road, as they held off the Neosho Wildcats 7-6. The Pirates got four runs in the second inning and eventually built a 7-2 lead, the Wildcats rallied but were unable to overcome the lead.

Forsyth

On Monday, April 24, the Forsyth Panthers faced the Stockton Tigers in Ozark, MO. The Tigers edged out the Panthers with a final score of 12-10. In Forsyth, on Tuesday, April 25, the Panthers dropped a 4-2 decision to the Strafford Indians in a key District match-up. The Indians got a key two out hit in the fourth inning knocking in two runs which let them take home the win. Forsyth is battling it out with Strafford and Clever for the top seed in the upcoming district.

The Panthers hosted the Mansfield Lions on Thursday, April 27. The Forsyth boys completed a dominant effort with a 6-0 win. Forsyth’s Aaron Gross pitched six innings holding the Lions to just one hit and no walks while striking out nine. On Friday, April 29, the Panthers hosted the Monett Cubs, losing 1-2.

The Lady Panthers were on the road Tuesday, April 25, to face the Seymour Lady Tigers. The Forsyth softball team defeated the Lady Tigers 12-6. On Thursday, April 28, for Senior Day the Lady Panthers completed a comeback on rallying for a 4-3 win over the Ava Lady Bears. The Lady Panthers trailed most of the game. In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Panthers scored a pair of runs, the last coming from a single by McKenzie Calhoun.

Galena

The Galena Bears baseball team had the home field advantage last week, racking up three wins. The first on Monday, April 24, when they hosted the Walnut Grove Tigers. The Bears beat the Tigers 14-4. On Tuesday, April 25, the Bears once again took to their home field as they faced off against the Sparta Trojans, edging out the Sparta boys for a 10-9 win. On Friday, April 29, the Bears hosted the Spokane Owls, defeating them 6-2.

The Galena Lady Bears had two losses early last week. On Monday, April 24, the Lady Bears hosted the Billings Lady Wildcats, losing 18-2. On Tuesday, April 25, the Lady Bears traveled to Verona, where they faced the Verona Lady Wildcats. The Verona girls defeated the Lady Bears 10-3.

Reeds Spring

The Reeds Spring Wolves had no luck on the road.

On Tuesday, April 25, the Wolves traveled to Hollister to face the Tigers. The Wolves lost their area match-up in a shutout 0-13, against their backyard rival. On Thursday, April 28, the Wolves traveled to Aurora, where the Houn’ Dawg defeated them 16-1. On Saturday, the Wolves traveled to Strafford to face the Indians, losing 3-15.