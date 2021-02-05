Springfield Catholic took a strong lead to start the game, but it was no match for the Hollister Lady Tigers when led by senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey.

Bailey scored 24 in the Lady Tigers’ 56-41 win even though she’s been battling a leg injury that kept her from playing against Reeds Spring on Jan. 28.

Her movement was slightly limited, but her 24 points put her over the edge of a major career milestone: 1,500 points.

In less than a year, Bailey scored 500 points for her team, helping them to dominating wins and a 17-3 record so far this season.

Catholic took the lead through the first quarter, outscoring Hollister 13-9.

Hollister head coach Jimmy Lincoln called a timeout early after Catholic jumped out to a 6-2 lead on back-to-back open 3-pointers.

The Lady Tigers seemed to wake up in the second quarter and took a 25-22 lead into the locker rooms.

Catholic had a fire when the second half started, but so did Hollister.

At the end-of-quarter buzzer, Bailey launched up a 3-point shot that sank and gave her team a 10-point lead.

Bailey sat out the end of the fourth quarter and let her team finish out the 15-point win over Springfield Catholic.

It was the Lady Tigers’ 17th win this season.

After playing East Newton on Thursday, the Lady Tigers only have four games left.