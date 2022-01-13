Branson Pirate wrestlers hit the mat hard this past weekend.
The Branson Pirate boys varsity traveled to Monett to wrestle at the 50th Annual Monett Tournament. The Pirates had a 6th place team finish. Three of the wrestlers placed in their individual weight classes. Tommy Mutarelli placed fourth in the 120 pound class, Kyshin Isringhausen placed second in the 138 pound class, and Cade Grimm placed third in the 220 pound class.
The JV boys and girls traveled to Seneca for the Seneca JV Tournament. The following wrestlers placed at the tournament: Kilian Spencer, weighing in at 106 pounds, finished third, Sy Rosipal, weighing in at 145 pounds placed first, Beau Storment, weighing in at 152 pounds placed second and Wyatt Farris placed third in the HWT.
The girls JV team finished in eighth place overall with two players taking individual placements. Alexandria Garcia finished second and Blaiklee Cagle finished third in their respective weight classes.
