The Hollister Tigers continue their home court winning streak, which is now 5-0 for the season.
The Tigers hosted the Monett Cubs on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Tigers came out strong, earning a quick lead over the Cubs ending the first quarter 23-9. Senior Josh Barlow gave the Tigers a strong lead, by scoring 12 points in the first quarter. Also scoring in the first quarter for the Tigers were senior David Kemp and junior Garrett Snyder.
The Cubs were trailing the Tigers 39-15 as the game entered into the third quarter. The Cubs rallied to score 17 points, but it was not enough to keep up with the Tigers, who scored 24 points in the third quarter.
The Cubs made a last attempt to overtake the Tigers in the fourth quarter but it was not enough. The Tigers beat the Cubs 72-49.
The Hollister boys are 7-2 for the season, losing one away game and one tournament game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.