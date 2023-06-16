Gone are the busy weeks during high school football, basketball, baseball and softball seasons, where we had to decide which game to cover.

The school year is over, which means local sports coverage has less to pull from. Now is the perfect time to reach out with your Highland games, your bowling league, or your kids soccer games. Now is the time when we can change the spotlight of the sports section to shine onto those athletes or sports which seem to get left to the sidelines of the sports coverage.

With that in mind, we are asking for our readers to let us know of local sports activities happening in the Taney and Stone County areas. Whether it be a local softball league, a fishing tournament, pickleball games and everything in between, we want to know.

Maybe you know of a talented high school athlete who we could feature in paper before the school year starts. If so, please let us know.

We have three reporters who split the area up into beats to help get more coverage.

- For sports related stories in Branson email Jason Wert at jason@bransontrilakesnews.com.

- For sports related stories in Hollister and Blue Eye email Chris Carlson at chris@bransontrilakesnews.com.

_ For sports related stories in Forsyth, Eastern Taney County including Bradleyville, and in Stone County email me at aj@bransontrilakesnews.com.

If you are unsure of who to contact, email our editor Tim Church at editor@bransontrilakesnews.com.

We look forward to continuing our sports coverage of the area.