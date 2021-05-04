The Hollister Tigers baseball team moved up to No. 7 in the latest poll from the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association.
The Tigers were ranked at No. 8 in the Class 4 poll released two weeks ago, but moved up a spot after going 5-0 in their games since.
Springfield Catholic sits on top of the Class 4 poll still despite losing to No. 4 Aurora and No. 7 Hollister.
The Tigers are 17-3 this season. They lost their second game of the season to Class 6 Joplin 9-3 before winning 10 straight games.
The Tigers then fell to Aurora 5-0 and No. 6 Logan-Rogersville 10-4 before returning to winning several games in a row.
Hollister has two regular season games and the Forsyth Tournament remaining before the start of Districts.
Aurora is in the Class 4 District 11 bracket with Hollister. The two ranked teams are the only ones with winning records. Cassville, Monett and Reeds Spring round out the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.