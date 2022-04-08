The Branson Pirates quickly defeated Ozark 8-1 in a duel on Tuesday, April 5. The match began with the varsity doubles teams claiming a clean sweep.
The Pirates No. 1 varsity team of Nate Bartram and Garrett Beckham smashed Ozark’s leading team 8-3. Ozark’s proceeding varsity lineup couldn’t keep pace with the Pirates, and Branson’s No. 2 doubles team of Hayes Stark and Jacob Decker finished with a 8-4 lead. Branson’s depth once again shined with a 8-1 win by the No. 3 doubles team of Wyatt Carlson and Josh Bartram.
The Pirates had five out of six wins in the varsity singles. Ozark’s Steve Metcalf won the match point to closely defeat Decker 9-7.
The Pirates have two more duels before they compete against the top players in the state on April 13, in the Springfield Tournament at Cooper Tennis Complex.
