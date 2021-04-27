The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Springfield Sports Commission released fall and winter finalists for the Sports Commission Awards on Monday in a release.

Blue Eye junior Riley Arnold (cross-country), Branson junior Carlton Epps (boys soccer), Branson sophomore Kyshin Isringhausen (boys wrestling - lower weights) and Hollister senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey (girls basketball) were among those nominated for the fall and winter sports.

Spring sports finalists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below are short summaries of the area athletes’ seasons for which they were nominated.

Riley Arnold

Blue Eye cross-country

Arnold has become one of the most impressive runners to ever come through Blue Eye. In her 2020 cross-country season, she won her third Class 1 State title in a row, running an 18:45.2 5-kilometer race. She won by 10 seconds. She pushed her team to a sixth place finish.

Bug Bailey

Hollister

girls basketball

Bailey was the leading scorer for Hollister all season. She averaged 20.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. She ended the season shooting 44.5% from the field. She made the All-Class 4 District 11 Team, Class 4 All-State Team, and All-Big 8 East First Team by unanimous vote.

Carlton Epps

Branson

boys soccer

Epps accumulated several awards after his junior season. He was named to the All-Central Ozarks Conference First Team, Class 3 District 10 First Team, Class 3 All-Region Team, and earned the All-Region Offensive Player of the Year award. He was also the only player from Branson to make the 2020 Class 3 All-State team.

He set the record for most goals by a Branson player in a single season with 39 total goals, averaging more than one goal per game.

Kyshin Isringhausen

Branson

boys wrestling

Isringhausen finished his sophomore year with a silver medal in the 126-pound class in Class 3. It was his second state medal after finishing third his freshman year. He ended the season with a 34-3 overall record. He made the Academic All-State team.

The Sports Commission Awards ceremony to celebrate all finalists will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The release states that 32 categories will feature the top athletes from across the Ozarks during the current school year. Each nominee was chosen by a selection committee, and one of the finalists will be chosen as the athlete of the year for their respective sport.

Overall teams and athletes of the year will be chosen as well as Performance of the Year, which is a new category. The SCAs also will highlight Inspiration Awards, the release states.

Each winner for their respective category will receive a trophy; all finalists in attendance will be given a commemorative two-sided, personalized coin in a special box, which is new this year, according to the release.

“We are always excited to celebrate the success of our high school athletes here in the Ozarks,” Lance Kettering said in the release. Kettering is the executive director of the Springfield Sports Commission. “And they deserve recognition for all the hard work they’ve put in. It’s great that we can tell their stories once more.”

Sponsorship tables of eight are $350, while individual tickets are $40 in advance, or $50 at the door. Numerous sponsorships also are available, as well as congratulatory ads for the event program. Call the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at 417-889-3100 for more information.