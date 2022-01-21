Each year, at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, High School athletes get to showcase their dunking skill with the annual dunking contest.

This year there were 14 High School basketball players who showed off their hop skills in front of judges, including Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Ned Reynolds.

The Forsyth Panther’s own Ryder Blevins was among the competitors.

Blevins landed a reverse alley-oop during a game a few weeks ago, which placed him in the competition.

The Tournament of Champions Dunk Contest Championship took place in front of a sold out JQH Arena in Springfield.

Blevins was the first up in the competition landing a windmill dunk. The crowd called for Blevins to make it to the finals, which he did.

During the finals, Blevins called out his brother, fellow Panther Gage Blevins, and their younger brother onto the floor. Blevins took to the air landing a huge monster jam dunk jumping over and clearing both his brothers. Blevins scored a perfect 60 from the judges for this dunk.

The contest wasn’t over yet... It came down to Catholic’s Evan Mayse and Blevins in the final round.

Blevins last dunk of the night was a bid double pump dunk, which again scored him a perfect 60.

Mayse then took to the court and scored an impressive 59 in his final dunk, but it was no match for the two perfect scores from Blevins.

Blevins took home the title of 2022 Tournament of Champions Dunk Contest Champion.

Photos of the Dunk and his award can be seen on the ‘MOARK Sports’ Facebook Page.