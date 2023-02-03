The Branson High School boys and girls wrestling teams participated in the Central Ozark Conference tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The boys team had three individual medalists. Kyshin Isringhausen won the 138 pound weight class, T.J. Storment finished third at 150, and Cade Grimm was forced into a fourth place finish after a cut on his chin that required stitches forced him to forfeit three matches on medical grounds.
The girls squad had five individual medalists. Lily Moore was the runner-up in the 100 pound weight class. Cam Werner finished third at 125, Sommara Darnell (115), Emma Melton (110), and Daphne Worley (120) all finished in fourth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.