The Hollister Tigers track and field team recently participated in the Southwest Baptist University High School Invite on Tuesday, April 25.
Tigers Gibsyn Penny, Baylor Evans, Devon Girard and Ty Bertrand took bronze in the Boys 4x200 meter relay, besting 23 other teams. Sinry Mendoza medalled in the 2 mile and ran a 10:03, beating 38 other runners. Kat Schaefer took 5th in the 800 and medalled in the mile with a time of 5:23, beating 37 other girls. Devon Girard medalled in the 110 hurdles, beating out 26 other athletes.
