The Hollister boys basketball team has had an impressive 2021-22 season this year; a part of the success is attributed to senior Joshua Barlow.

This season Barlow achieved huge achievements by scoring 1,000 points in his high school career on Dec. 22, 2021 and also breaking the school record of 45 points in a single game on Jan. 17.

“When I scored my 1,000th point it felt great,” Barlow said. “It’s something that a lot of people strive for and I’m very blessed and happy I reached that achievement.”

Barlow said support from his family, coaches and teammates has contributed to his success.

“My personal success this year is all rooted from my dad and coaches,” Barlow said. “My dad would do anything from paying/taking me to AAU games to coming to the gym for hours a day to work on basketball. And then having such supporting coaches has added so much confidence to my game. I think our team’s success comes from a few things. One of which is the on-court aspect. From 1 to 9, we have kids that have a true role and fit it perfectly.”

The Varsity Tigers are more than just teammates, they are friends, according to Barlow.

“The other aspect is off the court. We have all been friends since elementary or middle school,” Balrow said. “The group that is together right now is the same group (who) would hang out all the time, have birthdays together, and stay the night with each other. Being such close friends has helped us be one unit on the court and truly trust in each other.”

Barlow said he doesn’t exactly feel pressure being a senior and a leader.

“No, not really any pressure, but more responsibility,” Barlow said. “As a senior, I have had to learn the role of being a vocal leader.”

This season has had many amazing moments for the Hollister Tigers on the court. Barlow shares some of his favorites.

“When we played Forsyth in their tournament,” Barlow said. “This was the loudest game I have ever played. I just remember for the first three minutes of the game I couldn’t hear a thing.

“I have scored 40 points and 45 points in single games this year. But to me, 40 was such a bigger game. That game when I scored 40 points has to be one of my favorite moments because of the energy in our home gym. It was such a great feeling knowing the hard work is starting to pay off.”

Barlow said his favorite game moment of the season, thus far, was in after losing a game.

“My favorite game moment has to be when we played Catholic,” Barlow said. “We lost, however, seeing our team after being truly disappointed in losing that game was a great moment for us. It showed everyone’s confidence in our team.”

The Tigers hope to take home the district championship this year, according to Barlow.

“I have no true personal goals besides helping my team win,” Barlow said. “As a team, my goal is to win a district championship. It’s something that we just fell short on last year and it would feel amazing to win this year.”

Looking to the future, Barlow is still undecided of where it will lead him.

“Right now I am still unsure where I’m going to go to college,” Barlow said. “At the moment I am keeping my options open trying to wait it out and see what the best decision is.”

The Hollister boys basketball team 2021-22 season record is currently 18-5. The Tigers have two more games before the Class 4 District 11 Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 28.

The Tigers will face off against the Wildcats when they head to Logan-Rogersville on Friday Feb. 4 and will travel to Marshfield to face the Blue Jays on Friday Feb. 11.