The Reeds Spring boys basketball team spent all season battling injuries and quarantine orders.
But head coach Austin Kendrick said he was proud of his team for playing its best basketball in the final weeks.
The Wolves ended the season 11-15 after losing 48-36 to Mt. Vernon in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament. They defeated Cassville in the first round 43-24.
“(In both games,) we stuck to our game plan,” Kendrick said.
Mt. Vernon, the No. 1 seed in the district, executed better than the Wolves, according to Kendrick, and that’s what forced their season to end.
The Wolves lose two seniors, Lance Hafar and Micah Asbill, both of which were starters.
However, they will return most of their team, including junior Ty Cooper, the Wolves’ leading scorer, and sophomore Caden Weist down low.
