The Syracuse Orange were 15-8 after defeating South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21.
Branson alumna Priscilla Williams, who had started all but one game for the Orange this season, did not compete in the biggest tournament of the season. In fact, she did not travel with the team to San Antonio — the designated city for all NCAA Tournament games for the women’s tournament.
In the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, Williams suffered an upper-body injury eight minutes in to the game against Florida State. She was taken away on a stretcher and then to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to an article by syracuse.com.
“She stayed back and she’s still recuperating from that fall, but she’s doing well,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said in the article. “She’s been in the building (at SU); she’s been in the facility. If it was my daughter, I wouldn’t want her to play at this time. So that’s a decision that I weighed in on but also with the help of our medical staff. We just felt it was best for her not to compete.”
Prior to the Orange’s game against South Dakota State, Williams had started all but the first game, and played an average of 22.2 minutes per game. She shot 37.5% through the season, including a perfect game on Jan. 17 against Miami (Florida) where she went 9-for-9 from the field for 26 points.
“With Priscilla missing, that does hurt us,” Orange forward Emily Engstler said in the syracuse.com article. “She’s a very good 3-point shooter. She can attack the basket. (Not having her) hurt us in the ACC (tournament) and it might hurt us now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.