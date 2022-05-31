Area athletes shine at the weekend’s Missouri State Track Meet, which was held in Jefferson City.

Branson Pirates had a good showing in the Class 5 Track and Field State Meet.

Senior Colton Conway took home the State Championship in the Boys 100 Meter High Hurdles with a time of 14.54 finishing about a tenth of a second ahead of the runner-up.

Branson also saw success with three top eight finishers including Kyshin Isringhausen, who took seventh in the Boys Pole Vault, and Cali Essick, who finished in fifth in the Girls Triple Jump and sixth in the Long Jump.

The Pirates Boys 4x400 team consisting of Colsen Conway, Adrian Manderson, William Thorton and Chris Vineyard placed eleventh in their event with a time of 3:27.94.

The Hollister team took to the track in the Class 3 Track and Field State Meet. The Tigers saw three top eight finishers, had several school records broken during the meet, and three All-State showings.

Makynzie (Kynzie) Burns took third in the 100 Meter Hurdles and broke her own school record with a time of 15:66 seconds. Burns took All-State honors in this event.

Tristen Parker finishes sixth in the 200 Meter Dash and seventh in the 400 Meter Dash. He broke his own school record in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22:33 seconds. In the 400 Meter Dash, he took home a time of 50:65. He made All-State in both events.

AJ Narvaez did not place in the top eight in the shot throw but he did set a new school record with a throw of 14.64 meters.