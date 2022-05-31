Colsen Conway Branson State.jpg

Colsen Conway took home the State Championship in the 110 Meter Hurdles.

 Courtesy of Branson Pirate Track Twitter

Area athletes shine at the weekend’s Missouri State Track Meet, which was held in Jefferson City. 

Branson Pirates had a good showing in the Class 5 Track and Field State Meet. 

Senior Colton Conway took home the State Championship in the  Boys 100 Meter High Hurdles with a time of 14.54 finishing about a tenth of a second ahead of the runner-up. 

Branson also saw success with three top eight finishers including Kyshin Isringhausen, who took seventh in the Boys Pole Vault, and Cali Essick, who finished in fifth in the Girls Triple Jump and sixth in the Long Jump.

Branson TF-Cali Essick (triple jump)-6.jpg

Cali Essick finished fifth in the Girls Triple Jump and sixth in the Long Jump.
Branson Track State Kyshin .jpg

Kyshin Isringhausen took seventh iand an All-State place in the Boys Pole Vault.

The Pirates Boys 4x400 team consisting of Colsen Conway, Adrian Manderson, William Thorton and Chris Vineyard placed eleventh in their event with a time of 3:27.94. 

Branson Track State 4x400 team.jpg

The Boys 4x400 team ran at the State Track Meet where they placed 11th.

The Hollister team took to the track in the Class 3 Track and Field State Meet. The Tigers saw three top eight finishers, had several school records broken during the meet, and three All-State showings.

Hollister Track State Kynzie Burns.jpg

Kynzie Burns took third in the 100 Meter Hurdles and broke her own school record with a time of 15:66 seconds.

Makynzie (Kynzie) Burns took third in the 100 Meter Hurdles and broke her own school record with a time of 15:66 seconds. Burns took All-State honors in this event.

Tristen Parker finishes sixth in the 200 Meter Dash and seventh in the 400 Meter Dash. He broke his own school record in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22:33 seconds. In the 400 Meter Dash, he took home a time of 50:65. He made All-State in both events. 

Hollister Track State Tristan Parker.jpg

Tristen Parker finishes sixth in the 200 Meter Dash and seventh in the 400 Meter Dash.

AJ Narvaez did not place in the top eight in the shot throw but he did set a new school record with a throw of 14.64 meters.

Hollister Track AJ Narvaez.jpg

AJ Narvaez placed fourth in the Shot Put event with a throw of 14.31 meters at the Sectional Meet.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.