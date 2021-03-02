The Forsyth Lady Panthers moved on to the second round of districts after defeating Liberty (Mountain View) 70-53 on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Forsyth earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 4 District 11 bracket after finishing the regular season 14-5. They moved on to play No. 2 Willow Springs on Tuesday, March 2. The results of that game were not available at the time of publication.
Hollister, which is also in the Class 4 District 11 bracket, finished the regular season 20-6 and earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Lady Tigers faced Ava on Tuesday.
The winners of the semifinal matches will move on to play in the championship game on March 4 at 6 p.m.
The Reeds Spring girls are also in Class 4 but in District 12. They played their first game at the lowest seed in the bracket on Tuesday against Seneca. Results of that game were not available at the time of publication.
