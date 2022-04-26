With its summer tournament season filling up, Ballparks of America has announced its latest additions to attract a broader audience of athletes to the premier venue. In partnership with Triple Crown Sports, Ballparks of America will host the Softball Summer Swing – a three-day tournament held July 8th through 10th for age groups 10U to 16U. Teams can register beginning this month for a softball experience they can’t find anywhere west of the Mississippi.
Participating in this event at Ballparks of America offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play, stay and enjoy the game in one of the Midwest’s beloved summer destinations.
“We never knew what a perfect setting that Ballparks of America could be for softball until we hosted junior college and Division II softball teams,” says Ballparks of America General Manager Scott Bailes. “We’re thrilled to expand our offerings this summer to bring younger softball teams to our campus so they can experience playing at Ballparks of America too.”
With a 5-game guarantee, the Softball Summer Swing will be a highlight both on and off the field. All games are played on turf fields – which means no rainouts – and teams will have the option to stay on-site together in the Ballparks of America Team Suites for a unique chance to bond by living and breathing the softball experience.
Families will find there is plenty to do in Branson for their athletes and siblings – from laser tag and escape rooms on the Ballparks campus to a multitude of amusement parks for added fun beyond their favorite sport of summer. With endless possibilities for summer fun, a trip to Ballparks of America for softball can quickly become a vacation for the whole family.
To register, teams can visit the Ballparks of America Tournament Calendar on the website.
