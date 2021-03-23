The Forsyth Panthers and Reeds Spring Wolves started the season with a competitive, fight-to-the-finish game.
Forsyth pulled out the 9-8 win, but Reeds Spring had several batters provide helpful hits.
Reeds Spring jumped out to a 5-3 lead before Forsyth scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to seal the win.
Forsyth senior pitcher Buck Sanders earned the win for the Panthers.
Forsyth plays in the Clever ROTB tournament for the rest of the week.
Reeds Spring is back in action on Friday at Parkview High School in Springfield, Missouri.
