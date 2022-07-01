The Taney County 100 Club hosted its first “Pull for Heroes” clay shooting event on Saturday, June 25.

Cory Roebuck, Chairman of the Board of the Taney County 100 Club said the event was a huge success.

“We had a total of 13 teams compete in the tournament,” Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We held a silent auction with items donated by local businesses.

“Each contestant, who participated in the event, was entered into a raffle in which we gave away several items including a date night (dinner and IMAX Movie valued at $120 donated by IMAX), Taney County 100 Club mugs and t-shirts. Overall the event raised over $5,000 for first responder families.”

During the event shooting, teams were divided into two brackets; one specifically for emergency responders, which were sponsored by local businesses and teams made up of non-first responders were in the regular bracket.

“Western Taney County Fire District, who was sponsored by Tri-Lakes Ford won the first place in the responder bracket, hitting 75.5% of their targets,” Roebuck said. “Each (member of the team) received a round of sporting clays at Ozark Shooters and bragging rights as their prize.”

Taney County Sheriff Deputy Austin Castro received the honors of highest overall shooter amongst the first responders. For his achievement, he received a certificate for a $175 car detail donated by Tacomo Cars.

“Team ’Sharp Shooters’ won the regular bracket,” Roebuck said. “They hit 91.5% of their targets and received free oil changes as their prize. Overall high shooter for the regular bracket was Ron Anderson who hit 98% of his targets and received another round of 50 sporting clays from Ozark Shooters.”

Brett Brightwell won the Smith and Wesson 9mm M&P Shield Plus gun in the raffle.

Roebuck said the club was so happy with the success of the event, they are already planning to make it an annual event.

“With the success of the event, we have already committed to holding it again next year,” Roebuck said. “We have locked in the date of Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.”

For more information, to sponsor a 2023 team, or to see scores from 2022 please visit www.taneycounty100club.com/shoot.