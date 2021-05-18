The Blue Eye Bulldogs and School of the Ozarks Patriots will have several athletes representing their schools at the state track and field meet on Friday.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 Track and Field Championships will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21, at Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School.

Blue Eye had one boy qualify. Junior Ryan Cardenzana qualified with a fourth place finish in the 3,200-meter run.

On the girls side, Blue Eye junior Riley Arnold also qualified in the 3,200 with a first place finish in 11 minutes, 49.17 seconds. She also placed first in the 800-meter run (2:27.67) and 1,600-meter run (5:32.27). Arnold has anchored the girls 4x800-meter relay that finished first in the sectional meet with a time of 10:47.25.

Fellow junior Kyla Warren qualified for state with a first place, 13.07-second 100-meter dash and a second place finish in the 200-meter dash during the sectional meet. She has run on the 4x100-meter relay and 4x200-meter relay, both of which placed second at sectionals for state bid.

Only two girls qualified for state for School of the Ozarks. Senior Erika Porter placed fourth in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Junior Maise Goodwin earned a gold at sectionals in pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 3.25 inches.

Sophomore Johnathan Porter was the only individual boy runner to qualify, finishing second in the 300 hurdles. The 4x1 and 4x400-meter relays qualified for with fourth and second place finishes, respectively.

Senior Gideon Martin earned two state bids, placing second in the long and triple jumps. Senior Caleb Roberts’ third place finish in discus sends him to state, and sophomore John Carswell finished fourth in pole vault for a trip to state as well.

Check in for field events will begin at 10 a.m. — the same time the girls 3,200-meter run begins. The state meet is not a rolling schedule. Field events are split between four time slots. For a full look at the schedule, visit MSHSAA.org. Live results from the meet will also be available on MSHSAA’s website.