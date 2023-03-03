Two Branson high school wrestlers came home with honors from the 2023 Missouri State Wrestling Meet.
Seniors Cade Grimm and Kyshin Isringhausen both placed in the state competition.
Grimm finished as the state runner-up in the 215 pound weight class. Isringhausen finished fifth in the state in the 138 pound weight class. It was the fourth time Isringhausen placed at the state competition.
In all, Branson sent five wrestlers to the competition. Grimm and Isringhausen were joined by Tyler Storment, Jr., who competed in the boys 150 pounds class; Alejandro Berumen, who competed in the boys 190 pounds class. Daphne Worley represented the Branson Girls Wrestling Squad by competing in the girls 120 pound weight class.
“This has been a very exciting and eventful season for Branson Pirates Wrestling,” Head Boys Wrestling Coach Garrett Hawkins told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We finished the year with an 8-5 dual record and three All-COC wrestlers: Kyshin Isringhausen, TJ Storment and Cade Grimm. Our two All-State wrestlers, Kyshin Isringhausen finished 5th place, making him the first four-time state placer for Branson. Cade Grimm finished 2nd place, making him a two-time state placer.
“This season has also been one for the record books. Kyshin Isringhausen set the school record for career wins with a combined record of 165 wins and 12 losses. Cade Grimm set the school record for career pins with a total of 107 pins. Both senior captains also achieved the recognition of Academic All-State for the 2nd time.”
The competitors were sent off to state with a send-off celebration, where they were cheered on by their fellow students along with teachers and administrators, and then escorted to the highway to the competition by units from Branson police and fire.
