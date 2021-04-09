FORSYTH, Mo. — It was a quick game for the Lady Panthers and Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Forsyth defeated Blue Eye 17-2 in three innings.
Blue Eye started the scoring with one run in the top of the first inning thanks to a home run from junior Makayla Johnson.
In the bottom of the inning, Forsyth got on the board after four walks and a hit by pitch. Emmy Blevins then singled to get her two of her five RBIs of the game.
At the end of one, the Lady Panthers led 7-1. They forced Blue Eye down in four batters before scoring nine more runs, three of which were off another single from Blevins. Four singles on two outs allowed a Forsyth to tack on a few before the Lady Bulldogs could end the second inning.
Blue Eye scored its only other run in the top of the third inning on a steal and then a fielder’s choice. Forsyth’s Lindsay Essary scored the final run of the game on a homer to left center.
With the win, Forsyth moved to 10-3. They will host the Forsyth Tournament this Saturday before spending next week on the road at Skyline on Monday and Strafford on Thursday. They will play Clever at home on Friday.
Blue Eye moved to 0-4. The Lady Bulldogs played Bradleyville on Thursday and will return to Bell Field at Forsyth High School for the annual Forsyth Tournament on Saturday, April 10. Next week they will play three games in three days, traveling to Billings on Monday, April 12, hosting Hollister on Tuesday and going to Spokane on Wednesday.
