The Branson Pirates boys tennis team had a successful early week, defeating Republic 8-1 on Tuesday and traveling to Springfield for the area invitational.
Juniors Wyatt Carlson and Garrett Beckham teamed up for the doubles portion of the tournament, going 4-2 at the Springfield Invitational. The two defeated Central (Springfield), Springfield Catholic, Nixa and Reeds Spring to reach the consolation finals.
Freshman Nathan Bartram placed ninth, defeating Ozark’s No. 1 player to go 5-1.
Senior Gavin Brown earned fifth place to go 4-1 in the tournament. Overall, the Pirates were 14-6 through four entries.
The Pirates played at Webb City on Thursday and Joplin on Friday. They will travel to Nixa on Tuesday, April 20, before hosting Neosho the following Thursday.
