Ever since Blue Eye High School Senior Isaiah Mitchell started playing basketball, he has dreamed of being a college athlete. That dream came true on March 24, when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the College of Ozarks next year.
Isaiah is a kid who grew up coming to our basketball camps, so I’ve known him since he was a second grader,” College of the Ozarks Men’s Basketball Coach and Athletic Director Steve Shepard said. “We have watched him grow up to the point that he was a very successful high school player.
As a forward, Mitchell helped the Bulldogs become the Southwest Central League Champions and the Class 2 District 11 Champions this season.
“He is a great fit because he is a great student and his character and integrity are unquestioned and baseketball wise he can do it all,” Shepherd said. “He can pass, shoot and dribble and that’s hard to find. He has a bright future at C of O.”
Mitchell was accompanied by his family, coaches and classmates to declare his commitment in the Blue Eye High School Gymnasium.
