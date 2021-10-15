The Branson girls golf team is sending two athletes to the state tournament this year.
Sophomore Maci Rogers and senior Taylor Cobb qualified through the district tournament this past Monday at Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri.
Rogers tied for 18th, shooting 28 over the par 71. Cobb finished close behind. She tied for 20th after shooting 29 over par. Branson head coach Tim Long said those two had a solid chance at making it to state, and now they’re prepping for the tournament.
Cobb and Rogers will travel just north of the state capital on Monday to play at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, located at 2600 Meadow Lake Drive, in New Bloomfield, Missouri. Rogers will tee off first at 9:51 a.m. from Hole 10. Cobb will follow from the same hole at 10:18 a.m.
Day 2 tee times will not be made available until Monday.
Overall, Branson placed sixth as a team at the Class 3 District 3 Tournament. Senior Hannah Wood shot 104 and tied for 26th; sophomore Kaylee Umbright tied for 38 after shooting a 122; junior Michaela Meadows shot a 129 and placed 47th.
Hollister’s girls golf team also competed in its district tournament this past Monday. The Lady Tigers only had one golfer, sophomore Mahali Loftis, who competed and finished. She placed 40th shooting 70 over par.
For more information and state results, visit MSHSAA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.