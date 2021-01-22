ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The game seemed like it was going to be a blowout after the first quarter. The Hollister Lady Tigers led 13-4 over Logan-Rogersville after one quarter.

The Lady Tigers played in what seemed to be the same style as always, but the second quarter was done at a slower pace than they’ve played all season.

With senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey leading the way, the Lady Tigers pulled off the 51-36 win, but not after a few quarters of not hitting the shots they wanted.

In the second quarter, shots weren’t really falling for either team. Hollister struggled to find shots and take ones even worth shooting. Head coach Jimmy Lincoln’s frustration was apparent when the teams headed to the locker rooms.

Both teams scored eight points in the second quarter, giving Hollister a 21-12 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was a better outing for Logan-Rogersville but not so much Hollister. The Lady Wildcats outscored Hollister 13-11 and upped the aggression in the second half. Bodies flew around and frustration from both coaches flared.

At one point, Logan-Rogersville managed to get within nine points of Hollister. Lincoln took a timeout and pointed to the scoreboard multiple times. An audible “You held them to nine points in a quarter!” escaped the huddle.

That was the wake up call the Lady Tigers needed. Bailey, who had struggled to score, sank shots, and in the fourth quarter, Hollister scored 16 points to secure the win.

Hollister finishes out the Lady Wildcat Classic and then will finish out the season with eight games before the start of districts.

Just three teams have winning records as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, including Class 6 Republic.