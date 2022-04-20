The Ozark Family YMCA in Hollister concluded their Ultimate Gymnastics competitive season with state championship meets in Jefferson City and Kansas City, and the gymnasts of all ages brought home individual and team golds. The state meets were divided by gender and level, and the gymnasts individual scores accumulate towards the overall team awards.

The boys level 3 and 4 team competed in the state meet hosted by the USA Junior Olympics earned the highest ranking in the competition, first place team.

In the State of Missouri gymnastics competition, the Branson Silver team had a strong performance and placed sixth out of 12 teams in their division

Branson had many athletes score individually, which is a huge accomplishment since every division is so competitive.

In the all around competition, Sophie Osmond, Abe Wait, Dexter Wickern, Colton Brown and Cooper Atkinson won their divisions in addition to placing in several individual events. They will join their past teammates who have won the all around on the wall of fame at the YMCA with their very own banner.

At the Silver level, Baylie Hakes was .25 away from earning herself a banner for first place all around, coming in second with a score of 36.725. Baylie also placed second on vault, bars and floor. Caroline Li placed first on floor and second on vault, Bella Moulds also placed second on vault in her age division. Brynlei Fogelquist placed second on bars, and third on floor and all around.

At the Gold Level, Josslyn Silvy received first on bars with a 9.6. Lokada White was shortly behind her on bars with a 9.575 and placed second. Lexsie Randall is a vault state champion and also placed third on beam. Olivia Austin placed third on floor and Reese Mason placed second on bars.

Branson Ultimate Gymnastics teams competed at five meets this season in Springfield, Branson, St. Louis, Jefferson City and Kansas City this year. This accomplishment wouldn’t be possible without the YMCA’s many trained, certified, and experienced coaches.

If you are interested in enrolling in the program, contact Sara Nevatt at snevatt@orymca.org. The YMCA offers recreational and competitive groups and ensures progression, safety and fun.